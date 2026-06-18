Ukrainian Defense Minister: Crimea Will Soon Become an Island

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that Kiev aims to isolate the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula through drone strikes on Russian supply lines, DPA reported, BTA reported.

"It seems that Crimea will soon become an island", Fedorov said in an interview with the YouTube channel "Pressing" (PRESSING).

The attacks on supply routes have opened a "window of opportunity" for Ukraine, he said, adding: "For the Russians, hell is beginning, which they will have a very hard time dealing with".

The disruptions in the supply of the Russian army are starting to have a direct impact on the number of Russian attacks on the front line, Fedorov said.

Making a sarcastic reference to Crimea's popularity as a holiday destination among Russian tourists, Fedorov said that this year, it will be mainly "our (Ukrainian) drones" that will come to the peninsula.

Fedorov, who took office in January, said his department had purchased more drones in the first four months of the year than in the entire previous year.

Ukraine has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion for more than four years with Western help. Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014 and now claims other Ukrainian territories.

The Republic of Bulgaria consistently supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic perspective. Bulgaria is part of the efforts of the EU, NATO and the international democratic community in support of Ukraine.

A priority of Bulgarian foreign policy is ensuring the rights of persons belonging to the Bulgarian national minority, which is an important bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.