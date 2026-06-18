German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful has assured NATO ally Poland that the German armed forces - the Bundeswehr - are ready to defend their eastern neighbor, DPA reported, BTA reported.

Asked to comment in a joint interview with German television "Deutsche Welle" and Polish Te Fau Pe on whether Warsaw can count on Berlin's help in the event of Russian aggression, Wadeful replied: "We will not hesitate for a moment".

"If NATO territory is attacked - and if anyone has any doubts, this is only about Russia - German soldiers will immediately defend every inch of land. This is an obligation. And "it is clear and unambiguous," he added.

Vadeful highlighted the close cooperation with Poland, which was also reflected in the defense agreement concluded yesterday between the two countries. The two countries, he said, have a common task of defending Europe from the Russian threat. "We are together. And we will not allow ourselves to be divided."

Asked to comment on Poland's concerns about being ignored in possible negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine within the so-called E-3 format - Germany, France and Great Britain - Vadeful pointed out that this format would not take a single step without Polish consent.

According to the German government, the new military agreement emphasizes the commitment to common defense within the EU and NATO.

Poland and Germany also intend to cooperate more closely in the development of military capabilities and the defense industry. It is also planned joint military exercises.