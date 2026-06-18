Israeli soldier killed in southern Lebanon

An Israeli soldier was killed yesterday in southern Lebanon, and seven others were wounded, the Israeli army announced this morning, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

The soldier - a 29-year-old sergeant, “was killed during an operation in southern Lebanon”, the army statement said. Seven other soldiers suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The incident occurred hours before the signing of the framework agreement between the United States and Iran, which provides for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Lebanon was involved in the conflict after the Shiite movement “Hezbollah” fired missiles at Israel on March 2 in support of Tehran.

Israel responded with massive air strikes that killed more than 3,800 people, according to Lebanese authorities, as well as a ground offensive in the south of the country, during which Israeli soldiers occupied part of the territory.

On the Israeli side, 31 soldiers and one civilian have been killed since March 2, AFP said.