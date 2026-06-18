Ukraine launches massive attack on Moscow

A “Massive” Ukrainian drone attack was carried out tonight against Moscow, including an oil refinery, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

“The Air Force continues to repel a massive attack. Several drones managed to hit the MNPZ (Moscow Oil Refinery - ed.)” - one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, located in the capital - Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram app.

The mayor later reported that the Russian Air Force had destroyed 43 drones in the area overnight.

On Tuesday, the refinery in the southeastern district of “Kapotnya” was again attacked in a massive Ukrainian drone attack.

At the same time, an air alert due to the threat of a missile attack was also declared in the territory of Novgorod region. This is the first such warning in this Russian region.

Dense smoke and flames rose above the southeastern district of “Kapotnya” in the Russian capital Moscow in the early hours of today, an eyewitness told Reuters.

Initially, it was not clear what the source of the fire was. The area is home to the Moscow Oil Refinery. Overnight, Russian air defenses shot down more than 30 drones flying towards Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

He later said several drones had managed to hit the Moscow Oil Refinery (MNPZ), TASS reported.

"Air defense forces continue to repel the massive attack. Several drones managed to reach the MNPZ. Measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences," he wrote on his channel on the "Max" social network (a Russian social network).