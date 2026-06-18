Ukraine has carried out a massive drone attack on the Russian capital Moscow.

NEXTA has published footage showing the consequences of the strikes, indicating that the Russian capital is Russia's best-protected airspace. But it turned out to be vulnerable and the war has spread to the heart of the federation.

Muscovites are extremely unhappy with the attacks by Ukrainian drones. They are outraged that drones can fly all the way to the Russian capital, the Ukrainian UNIAN agency reported. Some locals are in panic and are writing that “Moscow is burning“.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the Council for national security and defense of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is no longer the guarantor of the security of Russians, including the residents of Moscow.

„Thank Putin and thank yourself for voting for him, Russians. Putin is no longer the guarantor of your security. He brought war to every Russian city, including Moscow“, wrote Kovalenko.

A massive Ukrainian drone attack was carried out overnight against Moscow, including an oil refinery, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said, quoted by AFP. „The Air Force continues to repel a massive attack. Several drones managed to hit the MNPZ (Moscow Oil Refinery - ed.)” - one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, located in the capital - Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram app.

The Ukrainian strikes on the Russian oil refinery industry are becoming more effective thanks to new tactics. While previously the main target was the refineries themselves, drones are now increasingly striking key secondary processing facilities, which require significantly more time and resources to restore, analysts say.