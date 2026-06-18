US will resume military action if Iran does not fulfill its commitments

The US will resume military action and its naval blockade if Iran does not comply with its commitments under the agreement, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

US President Donald Trump “stressed that we will be ready to start again (the strikes and the blockade) if Iran does not do what it said it would do“, Hegseth told journalists in Brussels after a meeting with NATO defense ministers.

The US and Iranian presidents – Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the memorandum of understanding separately last night, translated into English and Persian, Iranian officials said. The Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry said the agreement was now in effect.

In Brussels, Hegseth criticized European allies for not providing access to their bases for US forces to attack Iran, calling the decisions "shameful."

"These allies have put America's sons and daughters, our sons and daughters, at risk by denying them the access they deserve," he said.

Hegseth said America's allies in Europe must take the lead in defending their own continent.