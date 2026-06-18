Zelensky: If Ukraine burns, Moscow will burn too

Ukraine will continue to retaliate against Russia. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, these actions are not only a response to attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but also a means of putting pressure on the aggressor state for peace, Ukrinform reported. The head of state said this to journalists in Brussels, BTA reported.

Zelensky said that Ukraine does not want war and has never wanted it, adding that everyone knows this, including Ukraine's partners. He said that Ukraine certainly does not want to see itself burning because of the enemy, but warned that if Ukraine burns, Moscow will burn too. He stressed that it is time to stop the aggression and end the war. Zelensky stressed that if Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war, Ukraine will not remain passive and will respond.

The Ukrainian president pointed out that today's successful strike on Moscow is a response to Russia's recent attack on Kiev, including the damage inflicted on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Zelensky noted that despite Moscow's three rings of air defense, Ukraine is capable of hitting targets there. He said that the response must be strong and fair.

Referring to the strike on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, he recalled that during a meeting with journalists at the Lavra he openly stated that Ukraine would prepare a response and that the world would see it. He added that people are already seeing this response.

Zelensky added that after the G7 summit, Ukraine's partners believe that Kiev is fully committed to ending the war, while Putin is doing everything possible to avoid directly discussing issues related to the ceasefire and the end of the war.

The Ukrainian president argued that pressure on Russia should be increased. He explained that this pressure should take various forms, including not only Ukraine's long-range capabilities, but also sanctions imposed by partners. He mentioned measures aimed at Russia's energy sector, the "shadow fleet", the oil and gas industry, the banking system, arms production and the defense industry. According to Zelensky, all possible steps should be taken to make Russia realize that continuing the war is pointless. He added that the most important thing is for the Russian people to begin to understand that one man, Putin, is waging the war while ordinary citizens bear the consequences.