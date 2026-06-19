Belgium imports more gas from Russia than before the war in Ukraine, local media reported, citing data from the Belgian Ministry of Economy. The total share of Russian gas in the quantities imported into Belgium exceeded 11 percent last year, BTA reported.

It is noted that similar quantities were imported in 2019, and after the start of hostilities, Russian imports fell to five percent. Belgium has stopped importing gas from Russia through pipelines, but the quantities of imported liquefied gas are increasing.

These data contradict the EU's desire to cut off Russia's income from energy exports, the media noted. Belgium is reported to have imported a total of 17.6 terawatt-hours of gas from Russia last year, more than it did before the EU sanctions were imposed.

Diplomatic relations between Brussels and Moscow have been strained since Russia first occupied parts of Ukraine in 2014, and have been frozen since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

EU leaders are calling on “Russia to show genuine readiness for peace, to agree to a complete, unconditional and immediate ceasefire and to engage in meaningful negotiations for a just and lasting peace.”