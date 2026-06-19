Serious train crash involving two trains north of London

British Transport Police said this evening that they had responded to reports of a collision between two trains north of London, Agence France-Presse and the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Emergency services said their teams were at the scene of the incident, which was reported at 6:45 p.m. local time (8:45 p.m. Bulgarian time), in which according to media reports there were injuries.

Emergency services have not yet released information on whether there were any casualties.

"We are responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area," said Transport police in Exeter. Bedford is a market town about 90km north of the British capital.

Video footage shared on social media showed a damaged train overturned on the tracks, with passengers in a field next to it, along with another damaged train.

East Midlands Rail said that "emergency services were called to an incident between St Pancras and Leicester", in central England.

"It felt like a bomb had gone off", Peter Knapp, who was in the front carriage of one of the trains when the collision occurred, told the BBC. He said he saw "bloody faces", people with what appeared to be broken legs and "smoke everywhere". Knapp also said there was ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene.

The online edition of the “Times of London“ newspaper reported that staff at Bedford Hospital had been warned that up to 50 people could be injured.