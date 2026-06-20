Polish court remands Georgian suspected of murdering Russian artist Skrepetsky for three months

A Polish court remanded Georgian citizen Elnur A., suspected of murdering Russian artist Semyon Skrepetsky (real name Robert Kuzovkov), in pretrial detention for three months.

This was reported by the press service of the Polish National Prosecutor's Office on the social media platform X.

“Today, the court granted the prosecutor's request and sentenced the suspect Elnur A. to a preventive measure in the form of three months of pretrial detention“, the statement said.

The day before, Elnur A. was charged with the murder of Skrepetsky. According to investigators, he shot the artist five times with a firearm. The suspect denied his guilt and refused to testify.

Skrepietski was killed on June 15 in the city of Biała Podlaska, Poland. According to investigators, an unknown assailant shot him at close range and fired another shot after he fell. The artist died at the scene.

Three suspects were detained on June 16. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk later said that one of them had used a Georgian passport. According to Wiadomosci, the document may have been fake.

Semyon Skrepietski was 44 years old and had been living in Poland with his family since 2021. The artist was known for his cartoons and is the author of the book “Russia 2028“ about life in post-apocalyptic Russia.