British media outlets claim that Keir Starmer is ready to step down as leader of the ruling Labour Party and as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amid declining support for him, especially after Andy Burnham won the by-election in Makerfield, became an MP and was given the opportunity to challenge the Prime Minister's leadership.

Keir Starmer's allies believe he is preparing to step down. A senior government official told the „Sunday Telegraph“, that the embattled Prime Minister realises that „the game is up“. A Labour MP loyal to Starmer is even quoted as saying that the prime minister will announce his resignation date as early as Monday, given that his support is now limited to a handful of friends and family. The Observer also reports that Starmer has concluded that his position is no longer sustainable after a series of talks with cabinet members, his advisers, Labour donors and trade union representatives. Another MP said that trying to block Andy Burnham's path to Downing Street is like trying to fight gravity. Most of Starmer's close associates believe that it is better and more dignified for him to step down without a contest for his posts.

The tabloid „Sun“ also writes that Andy Burnham already has the support of nearly 300 MPs, which means that only 25 percent of Labour members in the House of Commons remain loyal to the prime minister. This, in turn, portends a „coronation“ of Burnham without a contest, the newspaper adds.