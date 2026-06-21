As Eastern Europe enters the astronomical summer, the 1,500-kilometer front line in Ukraine remains locked in a relentless positional war.

The early hours of Sunday brought no dramatic changes to the fighting map, reinforcing the trend of strategic stalemate. However, behind the apparent lack of large-scale territorial breakthroughs lies an extremely dynamic and technologically advanced phase of attrition, which is increasingly being carried deep into the rear of the warring parties.

According to the latest reports from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and European intelligence sources, the Russian offensive momentum since the spring has seriously weakened, but the pressure in key sectors of Donbas remains critical.

Hot spots: Where is the fate of Donbas being decided?

Over the past 24 hours, the fiercest clashes have been concentrated in three main directions.

Pokrovskoye junctionretains its status as the bloodiest point on the front. The Russian command has changed its tactics - massive frontal attacks against fortified urban areas are being avoided. Instead, they rely on small, highly mobile infantry groups, supported by round-the-clock artillery fire aimed at cutting off the Ukrainian army's logistical routes.

Russian forces are attempting to encircle Konstantinovka and Toretsk. Their main goal at the moment is to seize geographical heights that would allow the deployment of repeaters for FPV (First-Person View) drones, which would paralyze Ukrainian movement for tens of kilometers.

On the Kharkov front , the Russian attempt to create a “buffer zone“ seems to have been finally blocked. Ukrainian forces have successfully held positions on the international border. Meanwhile, on the Southern Front in the Zaporozhye Oblast, Ukrainian units have made limited but significant tactical progress in the Gulyaipole direction.

Military analysts point out that the nature of the clash in June 2026 is determined by two factors: technological warfare in the rear and the change in the natural environment. Ukraine has launched an unprecedented campaign with long-range smart drones, aimed directly at Russia's energy heartland. The latest strikes on refineries and fuel depots (including on the outskirts of Moscow) are starting to have a serious impact.

According to unofficial data, a shortage of gasoline is already being felt in a number of Russian regions and in the occupied Crimea, which has forced local authorities to introduce restrictive measures and a coupon system for fuel.

On the front itself, the so-called “zelenka“ comes into effect – dense summer vegetation. It fundamentally changes tactics: it facilitates infantry camouflage, but hinders aerial reconnaissance, making the fighting even closer and more unpredictable.

Despite Ukraine's tactical successes, the situation for Kiev remains tense. Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov recently emphasized that purely technological superiority (in the field of drones and electronic warfare systems) is no longer enough without deep structural reforms. Ukraine continues to experience difficulties with the rotation and replenishment of manpower on the front line.

On the other hand, Russia is paying a huge price in equipment and human resources for every meter of progress, and the transfer of the war to its territory through economic sabotage calls into question the long-term sustainability of its military machine.

The summer of 2026 begins not with loud offensives, but with a titanic clash of logistics, technology and human endurance, in which the winner will be the one whose rear holds out longer.