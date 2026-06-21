I wish him all the best - Trump is confident that Keir Starmer will resign

US President Donald Trump has expressed public confidence that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will resign.

His statement, made on the social network Truth Social, comes at a time when the government in London is facing its worst political crisis in years.

“I predict that Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom will resign soon“, wrote Trump, sharply criticizing the energy and migration policies of Downing Street.

The American leader criticized the decision of the British government to limit oil production in the North Sea and ended his publication with the words: “I wish him all the best!“.

The pressure in the United Kingdom escalates

Although Trump's comment seems like an external intervention, it coincides with real and dramatic events in the British capital. According to sources in leading British media, including The Guardian and The Observer, Keir Starmer is spending the weekend at his country residence “Chequers“, where he is discussing with his family the timetable for his resignation.

Sources in the Labour Party claim that the official announcement could be made as early as Monday (June 22). The political pressure on the Prime Minister has become unstoppable after a series of events in recent days.

Internal party rebellion

More than 100 MPs from the ruling Labour Party have openly called for a change of leader. Key cabinet ministers, including Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, have held tough talks with Starmer, urging him to step down.

The “Andy Burnham“ factor

The catalyst for the crisis was the victory of former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election on Friday. By entering Parliament, Burnham has emerged as the main favorite to succeed him as prime minister.

A record collapse in confidence

Starmer's government has come under strong public criticism due to economic difficulties and scandals related to revelations of connections between figures from the party elite and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Downing Street's reaction

The official residence of the British Prime Minister at “Downing Street“ 10 refused to comment in detail on Donald Trump's publication. BBC sources from the British government, however, categorically emphasized that no conversation took place between Trump and Starmer over the weekend. This suggests that the US president's comments are based on media reports, rather than direct information from London.

Starmer's official position on Friday was that he had no intention of resigning voluntarily and would fight a vote of no confidence. However, developments over the weekend suggest that the fate of his premiership appears to be sealed. If Starmer were to resign, the UK would face unprecedented political instability, as he would be the country's seventh prime minister in a decade.