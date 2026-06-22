A massive explosion rocked one of the largest gas facilities in the world - the Barzan plant in the industrial city of Ras Laffan, located about 80 kilometers northeast of the Qatari capital Doha, Reuters reported.

According to official data from the Ministry of Interior of Qatar, at least 54 people were injured in the incident, and another 18 workers remain missing.

The explosion occurred on Sunday evening (June 21), with the shock wave being so powerful that the rumble was clearly heard by residents of Doha. The state-owned company QatarEnergy announced that it was a “technical incident“ and “operational error“ during commissioning activities at the facility. Authorities assure that there is no leakage of hazardous chemicals or gases that could endanger the surrounding population.

A massive rescue operation is currently underway at the site. Qatar's international search and rescue team, along with civil defense teams, are clearing the debris in an attempt to find the 18 missing people. The fire that broke out after the explosion has now been fully contained.

The incident comes at a highly sensitive time for regional security. In March 2026, the same “Ras Laffan“ complex suffered serious damage after drone and missile attacks by Iran, which temporarily reduced the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity by 17%.

The current explosion coincides with Doha's attempts to restart the damaged facilities at that time. capacities, as well as the conduct of delicate diplomatic negotiations between the US and Tehran in Switzerland. Therefore, international energy analysts are monitoring the situation with increased caution to rule out the possibility of new sabotage.