London U-turn: Keir Starmer expected to announce resignation today under huge pressure

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce a formal timetable for his resignation from office today. The dramatic turnaround came after emergency weekend meetings at the country residence “Chequers“, where key ministers and advisers convinced the prime minister that his position was now politically untenable. Britain is facing the appointment of its seventh prime minister in 10 years.

The dramatic political situation is a major topic for British media such as The Guardian, BBC News, The Observer, The Sunday Telegraph, The Sun.

The turning point: Andy Burnham's victory

The main catalyst for the collapse of the cabinet was the by-election in the Makerfield constituency, held at the end of last week. Starmer's main internal rival and former mayor of Greater Manchester — Andy Burnham — achieved a crushing and unassailable victory.

Burnham, who is officially sworn in as an MP today, has become a banner of change for the discontented in the Labour Party. According to unofficial information in the British tabloids, Burnham is already assured of the support of nearly 300 MPs, making his eventual "coronation" for a new leader entirely possible without a long and exhausting internal campaign.

The pressure from within: “The game is over“

In the last 48 hours, the tone in Downing Street has changed radically — from a categorical rejection of the idea of resignation to a resignation with “political reality“.

Revolt of MPs: More than 100 Labour MPs (over a quarter of the parliamentary group) have openly called for Starmer to resign .

More than . Cabinet ultimatum: A group of over 15 so far loyal ministers have warned the prime minister that if he does not announce a plan for voluntary resignation by the beginning of the week, he will face an organized rebellion and forced removal during tomorrow's cabinet meeting.

A group of over 15 so far loyal ministers have warned the prime minister that if he does not announce a plan for voluntary resignation by the beginning of the week, he will face an organized rebellion and forced removal during tomorrow's cabinet meeting. The allies' confession: Sent to defend the government in the media on Sunday, Business Secretary Peter Kyle openly admitted to the BBC that there were forces working against the prime minister that could not be ignored, and that Starmer was currently considering what was best for the country.

The accumulated crises behind the fall

While Burnham's victory was the final blow, Keir Starmer's premiership had been undermined for months. His popularity has fallen to the lowest levels in modern British history following Labour's disastrous performance in local and regional elections in England, Scotland and Wales.

Further fuel has been added to the fire by a series of politically controversial decisions — including the cuts to winter energy benefits for pensioners and the scandalous appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to Washington.

What's next for Downing Street?

Political observers in London expect Starmer not to resign with immediate effect, but to announce a controlled transition period. The plan is for him to stay in office until the autumn (probably September) to give markets time to calm down and avoid shock administrative chaos.

The main question in Westminster right now is who Andy Burnham will appoint to his cabinet, with heavy debates already underway over whether the post of Chancellor of the Exchequer (Chancellor) will be entrusted to the more left-leaning Ed Miliband.