Ukraine is concerned about the record number of Russian ballistic missile strikes! Kiev is preparing its response

Kiev is concerned about the sharp increase in the number of ballistic missiles with which Russia is shelling Ukraine, writes the American newspaper The New York Times, quoted by Focus.

In the current year 2026, the Russians are launching an average of 74 ballistic missiles per month. In 2023, this indicator was only six missiles, in 2024 it increased to 28, and in 2025 – up to 49.

At the same time, about two-thirds of the ammunition of this type overcomes the Ukrainian air defense system.

The publication notes that ballistic strikes have become one of the main tools for putting pressure on Ukraine. Such missiles carry a significantly more powerful warhead than drones, and their high speed makes them much more difficult to intercept. The newspaper writes that it is through massive strikes with ballistic missiles that Russia has caused serious damage to the Ukrainian energy sector and urban infrastructure.

Against this background, Kiev intends to create its own ballistic program. Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov said that the appearance of ballistic missiles in the Armed Forces of Ukraine “will fundamentally change the nature of this war“.

However, the article also notes the risks of such a scenario. Thus, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that if Ukraine received missiles capable of posing a threat to Moscow and other major Russian cities, “Putin will be forced to take the next step“.

According to Kuleba, the main question in such a case will be whether Ukrainian ballistic missiles will reach Moscow and “whether Putin will decide to use nuclear weapons“.

According to supporters of the creation of such weapons, regular strikes on cities in the Russian Federation could force the Kremlin to reconsider its plans to continue the war in favor of the earliest possible settlement of the conflict.

However, NYT sources do not rule out the opposite option - a retaliatory escalation by the Kremlin.