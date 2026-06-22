Against Ukraine, the Russian army is using a strategy that has not brought victory in war in modern history. This was stated to Sky News by British defense and security analyst Professor Michael Clarke.

He commented on the military strategies of the two sides in the war - Ukraine and Russia, which in February 2022 carried out a full-scale invasion.

„To some extent, the Ukrainian strategy at the moment is to show that it can hold out and wait for larger strategic changes in Russia. The Russian economy is struggling, there is discontent and no one knows where things will go. But the Ukrainians know that they can create serious problems for Russia by simply holding out and striking at Russian oil refineries. "There is already a fuel shortage throughout Russia," the military expert said.

Regarding Russia, Clark said: "The Russians have switched to round-the-clock aerial bombing of Ukrainian cities in an attempt to force Ukraine into submission. But there is no example in modern history of such a strategy having worked, especially on its own. It may contribute to a breakdown in morale, but it does not lead to success on its own. In part, Russia acts this way because it is able to overload Ukrainian air defenses."

Clark also noted that while Ukraine manages to shoot down the majority of Russian drones, it has had significantly less success against Russian missiles.

The Republic of Bulgaria consistently supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic perspective. Bulgaria is part of the efforts of the EU, NATO and the international democratic community in support of Ukraine.

A priority of Bulgarian foreign policy is ensuring the rights of persons belonging to the Bulgarian national minority, which is an important bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.