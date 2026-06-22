The minimum pension in Turkey will be 442 euros

The minimum pension in Turkey is expected to be increased to 442 euros after indexation due to the inflation recorded since the beginning of the year, Turkish media reported, quoted by BTA.

The National Statistical Institute of Turkey announced data on inflation in the first five months of the year, which reached 16.6 percent, the information site "Son Dakika" reported.

According to the publication, the cumulative inflation for the first half of 2026 is expected to reach 18 percent, which is why the authorities intend to index both the pensions and minimum incomes of civil servants in the country.

The calculations cited by the site show that the current net minimum pension of 20,000 Turkish liras (376 euros) will be increased to 23,500 Turkish liras, which is equivalent to 442 euros.

According to the current legislation concerning civil servants, they can also expect an increase in the minimum wage, which should increase from 61,890 Turkish liras (1,163 euros) to 1,325 euros.