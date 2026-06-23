CNN: Major cuts to US unnecessary National Intelligence

Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pultey has begun a major reduction in the agency's staff, CNN reported, citing a source.

“The “deep state“ cuts have begun, a CNN source told the publication. “The deep state“ refers to shadowy groups within the federal government that exert significant influence over political and economic processes in the United States.

According to CNN, when he appointed Pultey as acting Director of National Intelligence, US President Donald Trump expected him to cut hundreds of people. Last week, Pultey showed up at his new post a day earlier than expected and asked for a list of all employees. The source told the network that the largest number of cuts are expected at the National Counterterrorism Center and the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security.

In early June, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he had instructed Pulte to begin the process of cutting staff at the agency. According to the publication, the American leader believes that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees 18 intelligence agencies and departments, is “unnecessary or at least too big“.