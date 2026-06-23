The political crisis in Romania deepens after the failure of the government

The inauguration of the government proposed by Adrian Veșcea failed in parliament after the support formed around his candidacy failed to gather the necessary number of votes, the newspaper “Adeverul“ reports today, quoted by BTA.

According to political scientist Sergiu Mișcoiu, the first direct consequence of this vote is a change in the balance of power in the negotiations for the formation of a new cabinet. For President Nikusor Dan and the wing of the National Liberal Party that supported Veșcea, the result is a major failure, while the leader of the liberals and interim Prime Minister Ilie Bologian emerges strengthened from this clash. At the same time, the nationalist party “Alliance for the Unification of Romanians“ received an important symbolic victory, and the Social Democratic Party is pushed ever closer to directly taking power, summarizes the situation “Adeverul“.

The cabinet proposed by Adrian Veșcea was supported by only 189 MPs, with a minimum of 233 votes needed to take office. According to political scientist Serge Mișcou, the big loser from this development of events is President Nikușor Dan, who openly supported Veșcea's candidacy and bet on an internal split in the National Liberal Party, capable of producing an alternative majority.

The political crisis is deepening after the failure of Veșcea's government, writes the newspaper “Evenimentul Zilei“. The ball is now again in the hands of President Nikusor Dan, who will have to hold a new round of consultations with the parties to determine a future prime minister, the publication points out.

The rejection of Veștea's government is the first failed attempt to form a cabinet. The constitution provides for the dissolution of parliament and the calling of early elections only in the event of two failed attempts to form a government within 60 days. Until a new government with full powers takes office, Ilie Bologan's cabinet will continue to exercise limited powers, reminds "Evenimentul zilei".

V. „Gundul“ informed that interim Prime Minister Ilie Bologan has again proposed a minority government of the National Liberal Party, „Union for the Salvation of Romania“ and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania.

Under the title „What was not seen on television during the vote for Veștea's government" “Libertatea“ presents the chronology of yesterday, in which the nominee for prime minister is trying until the last moment to gather parliamentary support for his inauguration. Veștea went on foot to the headquarters of the “Alliance for the Unification of Romanians” in an attempt to get votes from them as well. While the voting in parliament was still underway, the Social Democrats began negotiations for a future government in which the prime minister would be from the Social Democratic Party, most likely the leader Sorin Grindeanu, “Libertatea“ writes. It is possible that the “Alliance for the Unification of Romanians” party will be included in the new formula, but not at the level of ministers and deputy ministers, the newspaper points out.

In practice, after the rejection of Veștea's government, Romania is entering a new stage of the political crisis. The constitutional procedure is clear – The president must nominate a new candidate for prime minister, summarizes “Liberta“.