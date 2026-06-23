Strait of Hormuz to be governed only by Iran, says Iranian parliament speaker

Iranian Chief Negotiator and Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to the pre-war situation, and that its governance will be carried out by Iran in accordance with international law, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported, BTA reported.

Upon his return from negotiations in Switzerland, Ghalibaf said that the recent agreement between Iran and the United States has led to a significant change in the situation surrounding the strategic sea route.

"Everyone should know that governance of the Strait of Hormuz will never be the same as it was before the war," Ghalibaf said in an interview with Iranian media.

He stressed that Iran will abide by international rules and regulations, but will take over governance of the strait. "Of course, international norms will be respected, but the Strait of Hormuz will be managed by Iran," he added.

Technical talks in Switzerland, which are part of the US-Iran negotiations, ended with the establishment of working groups to examine Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, a senior Iranian official told the Iranian news agency IRNA, also quoted by Agence France-Presse.

"As a result of the consultations, which are a continuation of the talks on Sunday, it was decided to establish four working groups to examine the lifting of sanctions, the nuclear program, Iran's reconstruction and economic development. A support group will also be established," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who is also a legal expert, told IRNA.