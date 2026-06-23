Belgium suffered from a Russian cyberattack in February, the consequences have not yet been overcome

Belgium suffered a large-scale Russian cyberattack in February, local media reported today, citing data from the global cyber defense company "Secutec", BTA reported.

It is specified that at least 270 organizations in the country were affected, including administrative systems, schools and law firms, and the consequences have not yet been overcome and the attack has not ended.

The penetration into the systems was carried out using "backdoors" in the "Fortinet" anti-virus software. This allowed the hackers to gain access to the data of all the service's customers.

The goal was to extract sensitive information for ransom or to sell it on the Internet. "Secutech" specialists define the breach as one of the most significant in history and explain that over 110 million accounts have been affected so far.

The Belgian Cybersecurity Center has been notified of the case, the media added. The cited specialists recommend updating operating systems, increasing user identification requirements and verifying their accounts.