North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for increasing the country's nuclear arsenal, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) convened a plenary meeting of its ninth central committee to assess how the country's policies have developed in the first half of the year and review the agenda set at the grand party congress in February 2026.

The meeting defined Pyongyang's nuclear weapons as the "core of military sovereignty" of the nation and the basis for implementing the strategy of deterrence or warfare.

It is noted that the country's nuclear status is the most effective way to deal with the unpredictable international military and political situation.

North Korea continues to view South Korea as its main enemy. Pyongyang criticizes the military alliance between Seoul and Washington.