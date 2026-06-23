Western countries are openly talking about preparing for war with Russia and increasing their military budgets. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with graduates of military universities, TASS reports. He stressed that Russia is ready to give a quick and measured response to these threats.

Putin also commented on the instability of the international situation. "The armed confrontation in the Middle East continues, and the conflict potential has increased significantly in a number of regions around the world, including Eurasia," he said.

According to him, Western countries are openly talking about preparing for war with Russia and increasing their military budgets: "We see that while previously NATO countries limited themselves to supporting the Kiev regime, which came to power through an illegal armed coup, now they are openly talking about preparing for war with us and increasing their military offensive budgets."

Putin pointed out that the leadership of NATO and the European Union countries is using false statements about the alleged Russian threat to increase their military budgets.

"The so-called model of the pseudo-democratic West is very simple: first they create threats to our country, forcing us to take the necessary measures for self-defense and protection, and then they immediately accuse us of all mortal sins to justify their aggressive policy and actions against Russia".

He was categorical that Russia consistently advocates for equal and indivisible security for all countries in the world.

"We are convinced that this can be achieved only by forming a multipolar system of international relations and ensuring the military security of each state", Putin noted.

Russia is ready to "respond promptly and adequately to any external and internal threats".

In addition, the president pointed out that Russia is consistently modernizing its nuclear triad. "In accordance with the state armament program, the nuclear triangle, the ground forces, and the combat potential of the Aerospace Forces and the Navy are being consistently modernized," he said.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, there has been a significant improvement in many types of weapons. I will give just one example: more than a thousand weapons and combat equipment were tested in combat conditions last year, including unmanned aerial vehicles with advanced guidance systems, barrage munitions, robotic systems for various purposes, and many others," Putin commented.

He stressed that the army always "defends the interests" of the of the Russian state.

In his words, Russia must resolutely fight terrorism, corruption and crime.

"It is necessary to further consolidate and develop all positive trends, fight terrorism and corruption, crime, ensure the rule of law, constitutional and social order, as well as the rights and interests of citizens of our country," Putin noted.

He stressed that it is important for law enforcement agencies and special services to continue to assist participants in the special military operation and contribute to security in the "liberated historical regions" of Russia.