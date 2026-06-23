Ten years after the Vrehit referendum, the EU is no longer in dispute whether the decision was historically right or wrong. The more important question is another: what is the real cost of writing the world's largest single market? The answer is elusive, because it is not seen in one dramatic moment, one financial catastrophe, or one day of panic. The price of a Vrehit is due to a quieter, slower, and more structured. It is suffering from low growth, weak investment dynamics, difficult trade, political instability and the fact that the promised economic freedom has not translated into a tangible better life.

ΠIn 2016, the British voted by 51.9% to 48.1% to join the EC. The argument was clear then: more sovereignty, less regulation, control over migration, more money for public services and new trade opportunities outside Europe.

A decade later, the balance looks far less convincing. Economists have difficulty isolating the exact price of Vrehit due to subsequent shocks such as the pandemic and the energy crisis following the war in Ukraine, but estimates of the economic output losses vary between 2% and 8% compared to scenarios in which the majority of the country remained in the EC.

The huge loss is not symbolic, but practical: access to the single The European market is no longer free from restrictions. ΠPredi Wrehit A British company can sell in Europe almost as much as on the domestic market. As written, trade passes through customs, checks, documents, delays and administrative costs. For large companies this is unpleasant, but manageable. For small businesses, it is often enough reason to simply refuse to export to the EC. The example of Voss is illustrative: the company's British division now processes around 10,000 import transactions a year, compared to barely 40 before Brexit.

That is the crux of the problem. Brexit did not destroy the British economy. It did make it more difficult. It adds friction where there was a smooth flow before. And in the modern economy, friction is a tax on growth. It is paid for by firms through higher spending, by consumers through higher prices, by the government through lower incomes, and by workers through fewer opportunities.

The second big hit is on investment. The uncertainty surrounding the Vrechte lasted for years: first the referendum, then the negotiations, then the actual writing, then the new rules. For business, uncertainty is almost as harmful as bad politics. When companies do not know what their market access will be, what regulations will apply, and how much cross-border activity will cost, they postpone investments. This is precisely the reason for one of the most profound effects: lower investment appetite, lower productivity, and lower potential growth.

The third loss is political. The Brexit was supposed to bring the country back under control, but in fact it opened a long cycle of instability. British politics became distracted by the issue of relations with Europe, instead of focusing on manufacturing, infrastructure, housing, education and industrial strategy. This is the invisible opportunity cost: years of political energy wasted managing the consequences of a decision, instead of building a new economic model.

The fourth failure is migration. One of the main arguments for the Vrechte was immigration control. The reality, however, is paradoxical. According to the data cited in the article, net migration after 2021 is on average about 550,000 people per year, compared to about 250,000 in the 2010s, and in 2023 it reaches almost 950,000 people. The UK does not receive lower migration. Πresults in different migration, more bureaucracy and less economic predictability.

Of course, the picture is not entirely black. London remains a leading financial center. Fears that the City of London will be displaced en masse by Πres, Frankfurt or Amsterdam are therefore exaggerated. The UK remains strong in services, and the financial sector continues to be globally competitive. The country remains the world's second-largest exporter of services after the US and the largest net exporter of financial services.

But here's the tricky part. The UK is not the only one. It is not a peripheral economy. But it has lost some of the ease with which it could grow. It has lost some of its primacy as a natural bridge between Anglo-Saxon capitalism and the European single market. It has lost some of the confidence that it is a stable, predictable and pragmatic economy. And in global capitalism, that often costs more than a customs fee.

The big lesson from the War is that sovereignty has a price. You may get more freedom to set your own rules, but if that freedom distances you from your biggest trading partner, the economic calculus becomes complicated. Especially in a world where the US is more unpredictable, China is more aggressive, globalization is fragmenting, and regional economic blocs are becoming more important, not less important.

Ten years later, the Vrechta seems not like a liberation but like a short experiment. Not catastrophic, but exhausting. Not fatal, but permanently limiting. The Great Depression did not destroy the future. It did destroy some of the economic inertia, some of the political stability, and some of the strategic clarity.

And perhaps most importantly: it destroyed the illusion that complex economic relationships could be replaced by political slogans.