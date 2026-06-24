After the deal with Trump! Iran is pouring more foreign currency into its economy

Iran will significantly increase foreign currency allocations from Saturday, after gaining better access to foreign assets and following the recent easing of restrictions on oil exports, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdolnaser Hemati, said on Wednesday, quoted by the Iranian Nournews agency.

According to him, the interim agreement signed last week between Tehran and Washington obliges the United States to issue temporary waivers for the export of Iranian energy products and to facilitate Iran's access to its frozen assets abroad.

Hemati said the central bank would direct some of its increased foreign exchange reserves to the economy, with an initial $2 billion to be made available on Saturday for the industrial sector. He said the measure would help control inflation and facilitate the import of essential goods.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump made sharp comments about Iran, saying that the country was "done" and that the country would not receive "not a single pennyá". He repeated his claims that reports of a possible $300 billion that Iran would receive from Washington were "fake news".

"We did not meet out of desperation - Iran did. They are DONE", Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

His statements come after criticism from several Republican lawmakers of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, which they believe could pave the way for US support for the country's post-war reconstruction.