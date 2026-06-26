Washington is completely reshaping the global defense market after the administration of President Donald Trump launched a major reform of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process. Aimed at eliminating bureaucratic delays, the new strategy places emphasis on shortening delivery times for allies and dramatically increasing the capacity of the American military-industrial complex.

This morning's hot news: US trade and economic pressure on NATO

Diplomatic reports from Brussels announced early this morning reveal that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has prepared a draft joint declaration for the upcoming summit, fully in line with the economic demands of Donald Trump.

According to published information:

NATO's Industrial Focus: Rutte is shifting the Alliance's focus entirely to a massive increase in defense production, presenting it as an economic argument that resonates with Trump's business approach.

Rutte is shifting the Alliance's focus entirely to a massive increase in defense production, presenting it as an economic argument that resonates with Trump's business approach. Commitments for billions: European allies and Canada have already increased their defense spending by a staggering $139 billion compared to last year, following a goal of investing 3.5% of their GDP by 2035. The grand plan foresees that these funds will go primarily to American contracts.

European allies and Canada have already increased their defense spending by a staggering $139 billion compared to last year, following a goal of investing 3.5% of their GDP by 2035. The grand plan foresees that these funds will go primarily to American contracts. Deep Strike Funding: The draft declaration envisions European countries taking on massive funding for air defense systems, drones, and deep strike capabilities, despite the Pentagon's current reluctance to grant fully autonomous control over some long-range weapons like Tomahawk missiles [N/A].

Latest Megadeals and Updates as of June 26, 2026

In parallel with the diplomatic moves, the U.S. Department of Defense has released the latest tranche of arms contracts [N/A] and approvals from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) [N/A]. Here are the the main directions in the global arms puzzle:

Middle East ($8.6 billion): The administration is finalizing emergency packages for Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE amid ongoing regional tensions. The deals include Patriot interceptors, Advanced Laser-Guided Missile Systems (APKWS), and the Integrated Air Defense/Bullet Command System (IBCS).

Indo-Pacific and South Korea: Key delivery of latest generation AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles approved to bolster coalition fleets [N/A].

India ($482 million): Contracts have been signed for full logistical and engineering support to ensure the immediate combat readiness of Indian AH-64E Apache attack helicopters [N/A] and M777A2 ultralight howitzers in critical high-altitude border areas.

Bulgaria ($1 billion): The Bulgarian Air Force is also benefiting from accelerated procedures following the recently finalized approval for the acquisition of 125 modern guided missiles for the new F-16 Block 70 fighters.

The Challenges: The European Paradox “Catch-22”

Despite the White House's ambitions to flood the market with American production, European capitals are facing the harsh reality of production limits. The US is demanding urgent rearmament, but Lockheed Martin [N/A] and Raytheon factories are so overworked that the actual delivery dates for new systems are often pushed back to 2029-2030.

This discrepancy is forcing the EU to take parallel measures, introducing a new express 42-day regime for approving its own military factories on the continent [N/A]. With the new “Arms Transfer Strategy: America First“ the Trump administration aims to eliminate this competition, offering extreme emergency approvals and shortened delivery times directly from the US priority sales catalogue.