The World Agenda Today: Energy and Security

Europe's energy security under scrutiny in Brussels

European Union energy ministers are meeting today in Brussels for an extraordinary meeting. The main goal is to reach a consensus on the strategic European grids package.

The discussions will focus on accelerating decarbonization by 2030 and measures to protect infrastructure. The ministers will also conduct an urgent analysis of the risks to energy supplies posed by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

UN with large-scale initiatives against global threats

The Fourth Counter-Terrorism Week kicks off today at the UN headquarters in New York. The international forum, which will last until 2 July, brings together delegates from around the world to update the Global Strategy for Countering Radical Extremism.

In parallel, the key debates of the UN Peacebuilding Week, dedicated to the prevention of regional conflicts, are ending today. On June 26, the world organization also marks the World Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, with an appeal for stricter control over illegal trafficking.

A new era in relations between Spain and Mexico

In the diplomatic sector, the focus is on the official meeting between Spanish King Felipe VI and the newly elected President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. The talks are expected to restart bilateral cooperation and pave the way for new joint economic and trade agreements between Europe and Latin America.