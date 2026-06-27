Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed: Ukrainian ''Flamingo'' missiles hit Russian plant in Volgograd

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the defeat of the Russian enterprise ''Titan-Barricade'' in Volgograd with ''FP-5 Flamingo'' missiles.

The head of state announced this on Facebook.

He explained that on the night of June 27, 'FP-5 Flamingo'' successfully hit the enterprise located on the territory of Russia.

According to the president, the plant produces artillery systems and special military equipment, including elements of rocket launchers and missiles ''Iskander''.

''Any Russian defense facility that is working on a war against Ukraine is a fair target for our long-range sanctions. Tonight, ''FP-5 Flamingo'' missiles successfully hit the ''Titan-Barricade'' plant in Volgograd. This is a large industrial complex where the enemy produces artillery systems and special military equipment, including elements of launchers for strikes against our people. A hit with a subsequent fire on the territory of the plant was registered. I thank the soldiers of our defense forces for their accuracy, he wrote.

The Ukrainian president added that the geography of Ukrainian "long-range sanctions" is constantly expanding. According to him, it is this pressure that is laying the foundation every day for a decent peace to finally be achieved.

The governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, confirmed earlier in the day that Ukrainian missiles had attacked Volgograd on Saturday evening, damaging an industrial enterprise, UNIAN reports.

''The production facilities of one of Volgograd's enterprises in the Krasnooktyabrsky district have been damaged. At the moment, it is known that ten people have been injured,'' Bocharov wrote.

It is reported that ''Titan-Barricades'' is located in the area of the attack.

The ''Titan-Barricade'' plant is a Russian defense industry enterprise specializing in artillery and missile technologies. It is one of the key and most secret enterprises in the domestic defense industry. The plant is a full-cycle weapons manufacturer - from design to large-scale production.

It designs, tests and manufactures ground-based launchers and units for the ''Yars'', ''Topol-M'' and ''Sarmat'' strategic missile systems, as well as self-propelled launchers for the ''Iskander-M'' operational-tactical systems. In addition, the plant produces large-caliber heavy artillery systems, ship-based artillery installations and coastal anti-ship systems.

At the same time, Ukrainian entrepreneur and chief designer of the defense company Fire Point Denis Shtilerman also published a video of the explosions in Volgograd.

''Volgograd welcomes the seasonal migration of flamingos from Ukraine. Stay tuned...''

Later, Astra noted that according to OSINT analysis, smoke rose above the territory of the military plant ''Titan-Barricades'' after the Ukrainian attack on Volgograd with ''Flamingo'' missiles.