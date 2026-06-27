Tel Aviv will leave the buffer zone only if Hezbollah is completely disarmed

Israel will not withdraw its troops from the newly created “security zone“ in southern Lebanon until the Shiite group Hezbollah is completely disarmed.

This was reported by world agencies, citing an official statement from the government press service in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have already instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare for a prolonged and indefinite stay in the border region. According to government sources, Israel sees its military presence as a key tool for pressure and a strategic blow against Iran's influence in the region.

The decision comes immediately after the signing of the trilateral framework agreement in Washington between the United States, Israel and Lebanon, aimed at de-escalating the conflict that began in March this year. According to analyses by international news agency Reuters, the new Israeli doctrine effectively blocks the rapid implementation of the peace plan, as it sets a condition that Hezbollah categorically rejects.

Hezbollah's new leader, Naim Qassem, described Tel Aviv's demands as a “humiliating capitulation“ and declared the agreement null and void. At the same time, Israel's decision to retain control of the 10-kilometer strip along the Litani River means that between 200,000 and 600,000 displaced Lebanese civilians will not be able to return to their homes in the near future.