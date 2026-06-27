Washington is ready to completely abandon the informal agreements with Moscow reached in August 2025, with President Donald Trump signaling to the G-7 leaders that the US is now positioning itself as an open ally of Ukraine.

This was reported today by the American publication Axios, citing its sources in diplomatic circles. According to information from Financial Times, Trump has been deeply impressed by the successful wave of Ukrainian strikes in Russia's rear, which led to a radical turnaround in his position.

Tensions have escalated in the past 48 hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio categorically denied the Kremlin's claims of a secret deal to hand over Donbas. "If there had been an agreement, the war would have been over by now," Rubio said during his visit to Bahrain, specifying that only hypothetical options were discussed in Alaska, but nothing had been finalized.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Washington of betraying the "spirit of Anchorage" and said that the White House was using the talks only as a ploy to buy time. With today's comments from the G-7 meeting, however, the US is finally closing the door on the current format of negotiations and tightening sanctions against the Russian energy sector.