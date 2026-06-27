Vucic to resign within weeks

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, speaking at a rally of his supporters in Belgrade, said he was in his “last weeks“ as head of state.

“This is the last time I will address you in front of so many people as president. For 14 years I have served my country faithfully, I have served you faithfully in every sphere. I love Serbia more than anything in the world. I have never wanted to serve anyone more than my homeland, Serbia, and you. You were told that I would never leave the presidency. These are my last days and weeks as president of the republic,“ the Serbian leader noted.

Vučić said that the country must guarantee its energy independence and military neutrality.

“We need to develop as quickly as possible. Starting in August, we will start producing robots in Serbia. We need to open data centers, ensure the security of the energy grid, gas power plants, hydroelectric power plants, and small and large nuclear power plants, because electricity will become the most important resource. We cannot just wait for another day to pass; we must preserve our military neutrality at all costs. We want to protect our own airspace, not some foreign army. This is priceless because it means freedom,“ Vucic noted.

The Serbian president promised to help the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP) win the upcoming parliamentary elections with a list called “United Serbia“.

“In a few weeks, I will resign. I told the chairman and the leadership of the SPP that I will help us win the trust of the people in the upcoming elections, so that in the next four years we can achieve everything I have talked about. I suggested - and they agreed - that we call our winning list in the upcoming elections “United Serbia“, the Serbian leader noted.