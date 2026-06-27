Somali army kills 30 Al-Shabaab militants

The Somali National Army, in close coordination with international partners, has neutralized nearly 30 militants of the extremist group “Al-Shabaab“, reports the Somali media platform Dawan Africa.

The operation was carried out through a series of precise airstrikes in the southern Middle Shabelle region.

According to an official statement from the Somali Ministry of Defense, the strikes hit three key jihadist hideouts in the areas of Gaifo, Run Idiris and Ali Gadwood. The hit sites were used as mobilization centers and logistical bases for planning attacks against civilians. According to the department, two vehicles were destroyed in the attack, three motorcycles and a significant amount of ammunition. So far, the leadership of „Al Shabaab“ has not commented on its losses.

Context and international support

The „Al Shabaab“ group, which is the official branch of the „Al Qaeda“ terrorist network in East Africa, has been waging a bloody war against the internationally recognized government in Mogadishu for nearly two decades. The organization aims to impose a radical interpretation of Islamic law in the country, regularly carrying out large-scale attacks targeting government buildings, hotels and civilian infrastructure.

In recent years, the Somali government has declared a phase of „total war“ against the extremists, intensifying its offensives in the central and southern parts of the country. A key element of this campaign is the support of international allies.

Air strikes and the Somali army's intelligence operations are conducted in partnership with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and the US army, whose logistical support and drones allow for precision strikes on fortified jihadist bases deep in the jungles and rural areas of the country.