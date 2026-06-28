US strikes Iran with second wave, Trump threatens end of Islamic Republic

Tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical point after forces from US Central Command (CENTCOM ) carried out powerful air strikes on Iranian military sites for the second consecutive night.

The operation is aimed at positions in the strategic area of the Strait of Hormuz and Qeshm Island, where key radar stations, air defenses and drone warehouses were hit.

The White House's ultimatum

The American President Donald Trump confirmed that he ordered the air campaign in direct response to new Iranian aggression. Earlier that day, an Iranian suicide drone struck the Panamanian-registered oil tanker M/T Kiku, carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil through the international corridor. This was the second commercial vessel attacked within 48 hours of the strike on the container ship M/V Ever Lovely.

In a scathing statement on the social network Truth Social, Trump warned the leadership in Tehran that the fragile ceasefire agreement signed on June 17 was on the verge of collapse.

“Iran had a chance to comply with the agreement, but chose not to. If they continue to threaten shipping, The Islamic Republic may cease to exist“, the American leader announced.

Tehran's counterattack

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded immediately, rejecting the accusations of violation and accusing the US of sabotaging the peace process. Iranian forces announced that the passing ships were violating maritime regulations in their territorial waters. In response, the Guard launched missile and drone attacks on US and allied military bases in the region. State media in Iran also confirmed that strong explosions were heard in southern Iran (in the Sirik region and Qeshm Island) as a result of the US bombing.

Lebanon peace plan in question

The military clash also cast a shadow over diplomatic efforts in the neighborhood. Hours before the escalation, the US announced a trilateral framework agreement between Washington, Israel and Lebanon aimed at the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the gradual disarmament of Hezbollah. The Shiite group, a key proxy ally of Iran, was quick to declare the agreements "null and void," while Israel continued with limited strikes on Lebanese territory, citing ongoing threats.

Experts warn that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — the world's most important energy artery — is at serious risk, and the UN has already suspended plans to evacuate civilian ships until solid security guarantees are received.

Source:International Information Agency / CENTCOM Official Bulletin