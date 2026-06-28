Vucic to resign within weeks, calls elections SUMMARY

In the midst of unprecedented political tension, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has officially announced that he will resign within weeks.

The dramatic announcement was made on Saturday evening during a large-scale pro-government rally in Belgrade. His decision shortens his second and final presidential term, which was constitutionally set to expire in mid-2027.

According to Vucic, the country will head towards early presidential and early parliamentary elections. The Serbian leader stressed that he intends to actively help his political force – the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP) - to win the vote. He has already proposed that the joint list be called “United Serbia“. However, at this early hour, the president has not yet given specific dates for the official submission of his resignation or for the dissolution of the Assembly. By law, the functions of the acting head of state will be assumed by the speaker of parliament.

Pressure from the streets and the tragedy in Novi Sad

Alexander Vucic's decision comes after 18 months of continuous mass anti-government protests. The demonstrations were led by a radicalized student movement. Discontent erupted in November 2024 after the collapse of a concrete canopy at the Novi Sad railway station, which claimed the lives of 16 people.

Opposition forces and civil activists accuse the government of:

System corruption in the implementation of large infrastructure objects.

Complete lack of transparency and control in the construction sector.

Dependence of the judiciary on the ruling party.

The political crisis has already led to the fall of the Miloš Vučević government in January 2025, but this has not calmed public discontent. A few days ago, students held new demonstrations in Novi Sad, and a new large-scale student protest is planned for today, Sunday (June 28), in the city of Kraljevo. The opposition sees the current resignation as an attempt by Vučić to forestall his inevitable political collapse.

A new political plan: Vučić to the prime minister's post?

Most leading international and regional analysts agree that the announced withdrawal by no means means the end of Vucic's political career. He himself hinted to state media earlier in June that he was considering running for prime minister.

In Serbia, the presidential institution has mostly representative functions, while the real executive power is concentrated in the government. Through this reshuffle, Vucic hopes to install his loyal ally in the presidential post, while he himself takes over as prime minister, retaining the levers of power.

Between Brussels and Moscow

The political upheaval comes at a delicate geopolitical moment. Serbia remains an official candidate for European Union membership. However, Brussels is demanding from Belgrade serious reforms in the area of the rule of law, a decisive fight against organized crime and synchronizing foreign policy with that of the EU. This includes imposing sanctions against Russia – a step that Vucic has skillfully avoided until now, balancing between the West, Moscow and Beijing.