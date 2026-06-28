Iran attacks US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain with missiles and drones

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched combined strikes with ballistic missiles and drones against key US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.

According to official information from Tehran, the attack was a direct response to the US airstrikes carried out earlier that night against five Iranian coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz. The situation in the region remains critically escalated, with both sides accusing each other of violating the peace agreement.

The current situation as of 4:50 a.m. Sunday morning:

Confirmation of the strikes: The IRGC command announced that its naval and aerospace forces had struck eight important infrastructure targets. Among them are the Air Force Base „Ali al-Salem“ in Kuwait and key facilities of US Fifth Fleet in Port Salman, Bahrain .

The IRGC command announced that its naval and aerospace forces had struck eight important infrastructure targets. Among them are the Air Force Base and key facilities of . Air Defense Response: The Kuwaiti Armed Forces officially confirmed that their air defense systems were activated and actively intercepting enemy missiles and drones. Authorities urged citizens to remain calm and follow safety instructions.

The Kuwaiti Armed Forces officially confirmed that their air defense systems were activated and actively intercepting enemy missiles and drones. Authorities urged citizens to remain calm and follow safety instructions. Warning sirens in Bahrain: Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has activated public air raid sirens in the capital Manama and ordered residents to immediately head to the nearest safe shelters.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has activated public air raid sirens in the capital Manama and ordered residents to immediately head to the nearest safe shelters. US Position: US Central Command ( CENTCOM ) clarified that their earlier strikes in Iran were directed against military intelligence infrastructure, communication systems and air defense sites. Washington argues its actions as self-defense against Iranian threats to commercial shipping.

US Central Command ( ) clarified that their earlier strikes in Iran were directed against military intelligence infrastructure, communication systems and air defense sites. Washington argues its actions as self-defense against Iranian threats to commercial shipping. Threat of total blockade: The IRGC warned that any further action by the US would receive a “crushing response“, and a possible resumption of large-scale hostilities would lead to a complete halt to diplomatic processes and a final blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident in the early hours of the day is another severe blow to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding reached earlier this month. The full extent of the damage and the possible number of casualties at the US bases are still being clarified by the military ministries in the region.