Iranian strikes cause $400 million in damage to US base

The eventual restoration of the destroyed buildings at the key US naval base in Bahrain (NSA Bahrain), hit in massive missile and drone attacks by Iran, will cost at least $400 million. This shows a large-scale investigation by the authoritative The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a newspaper based on satellite images, videos from social networks and official models of the US Department of Defense for construction costs.

The US Department of Defense deliberately avoids revealing the real extent of damage to its bases to Congress. During hearings in May, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declined to give a specific estimate, saying: "What is the cost of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon?" Meanwhile, the independent think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimates that total damage to US targets in the Middle East ranges between $2.2 billion and $5.1 billion.

What was destroyed at the Bahrain base?

The Iranian strikes have severely damaged all three areas of the base, which has been key to the American presence in the Persian Gulf for over three decades:

Fifth Fleet Headquarters: The main command building is partially destroyed and is currently completely unusable .

The main command building is partially destroyed and is currently completely . Communication Terminals: Two high-tech satellite terminals model AN/GSC-52B were destroyed, the value of which is about $20 million apiece .

Two high-tech satellite terminals model AN/GSC-52B were destroyed, the value of which is about . Infrastructure: Affected or razed are a security forces training center, emergency aid warehouses, a drinking water tank, a canteen and housing blocks for 450 personnel.

Affected or razed are a security forces training center, emergency aid warehouses, a drinking water tank, a canteen and housing blocks for 450 personnel. Military hangars: There were also losses at the complexes of “Banz Group“, which housed the innovative unmanned aerial vehicle and artificial intelligence unit Task Force 59.

The $400 million estimate is highly conservative, as it covers only the rough construction. It does not include the clearance of debris, the destruction of expensive electronics, weapons systems or future modernization of defense facilities.

The United States is rethinking its presence in the Middle East

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) emphasized that during the attacks, the priority was human lives, not buildings. Thanks to the timely evacuation of the main part of the composition, no American service members were killed in Bahrain, although Iran launched more than 8,000 missiles and drones throughout the region.

However, the serious destruction is forcing Washington to radically reconsider its military strategy in the Middle East. Pentagon officials confirmed to the WSJ that they are considering whether to rebuild the destroyed structures in Bahrain at all. Among the options being discussed are moving command centers underground, reducing the presence in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and deploying key military assets further west, including on Israeli territory.