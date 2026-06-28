Two killed, seven injured in drone attacks in DPR

Two civilian casualties and seven injured, including a teenager, are the grim toll from the latest wave of drone attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The information was officially announced by the head of the region, Denis Pushilin.

According to the data provided, the strikes affected several settlements and key roads, causing serious material damage to civilian objects.

The tragedy in numbers: The toll by region

Gorlovka: A woman born in 1956 died in the Central City district. Another resident was hospitalized in serious condition. A man was also injured in the Nikitovsk region.

A woman born in 1956 died in the Central City district. Another resident was hospitalized in serious condition. A man was also injured in the Nikitovsk region. Makeevka: In the Krasnogvardeysky district, a man born in 1963 died and an elderly woman was injured as a result of a hit.

In the Krasnogvardeysky district, a man born in 1963 died and an elderly woman was injured as a result of a hit. Donetsk – Gorlovka highway: A drone attacked a moving car. An entire family was injured, including a child – a boy born in 2009

A drone attacked a moving car. An entire family was injured, including a child – a boy born in 2009 Donetsk: Another wounded civilian has been registered in the Kirov district of the city.

Destroyed infrastructure

The attacks damaged two residential buildings and a civilian infrastructure facility. Two cars were also completely destroyed or severely damaged. All the injured are receiving emergency medical care in local hospitals. The authorities in the DPR attribute the strikes to the Ukrainian army.