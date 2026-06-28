Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Fighters in South Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a successful targeted operation in the area of the strategic southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh, the military department in Tel Aviv officially announced.

During the operation, Israeli ground forces located and eliminated a cell of Hezbollah fighters who were armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers (RPGs). . Immediately afterwards, Israeli aircraft carried out a precise strike on the military structure used by the terrorist cell for cover.

During the same operation, Israeli units discovered and completely destroyed a ready-to-fire missile launcher located nearby. According to the army report, the weapon posed an immediate threat to Israeli soldiers operating in the border region.

The strike in Nabatiyeh comes at a time of critical tension after Hezbollah rejected a US-proposed framework ceasefire agreement over the weekend. Israeli authorities have already announced that the army is preparing for a long-term presence in the buffer zone of southern Lebanon until security along the northern border is fully guaranteed.

Source: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) / Reuters / Arab News