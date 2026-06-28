As Western and Central Europe suffocates under an unprecedented heat dome, the emergency situation has given birth to a second, parallel tragedy - mass drownings. Millions of citizens, seeking salvation from temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius, stormed open water bodies. The lack of lifeguards, a strong underestimation of the dangers and unpreparedness for swimming in open waters have turned the rivers and lakes of the Old Continent into a death trap.

Chronicle of a foretold tragedy

The most dramatic situation is in France, where the national meteorological service Météo-France recorded the hottest days in its history. Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille reported a real scourge of fatal accidents in water bodies.

In just a few days, the number of drownings in French water bodies has risen dramatically:

France: Over 74 confirmed drowning deaths in week-long heatwave. A large part of the victims were young people and teenagers who entered canals and unregulated urban areas (such as the Seine and the Canal Saint-Martin).

Over 74 confirmed drowning deaths in week-long heatwave. A large part of the victims were young people and teenagers who entered canals and unregulated urban areas (such as the Seine and the Canal Saint-Martin). Germany: The German Lifeguard Association (DLRG) is reporting a series of drownings. At least three bodies were pulled from the Rhine River after swimmers overestimated their strength against the raging currents.

The German Lifeguard Association (DLRG) is reporting a series of drownings. At least three bodies were pulled from the Rhine River after swimmers overestimated their strength against the raging currents. Great Britain: The country has issued the highest red weather alert. British emergency services have reported more than 10 deaths of young people in rivers and reservoirs, prompting calls for urgent reforms to school water safety education.

Why do rivers become deadly in the heat?

Water rescue experts say the risk of accidents is increasing up to 5 times when air temperatures exceed 25°C. The main reasons for the black statistics are three:

Cold water shock: When the body, heated by the 40-degree heat, jumps into cold river or lake water, an involuntary reflex to inhale underwater is triggered. This leads to sudden convulsions, cardiac arrest, or immediate entry of water into the lungs.

Invisible currents: Large European rivers like the Rhine and Rhone appear calm on the surface, but they hide underwater currents and whirlpools.

Swimming in unguarded areas: As city pools are overcrowded, people are massively choosing wild bodies of water where there are no rescue teams to respond in the first critical minutes.

Emergency measures and appeals

The ministers of sports and interior in a number of European countries have issued emergency appeals. Authorities are urging citizens to enter the water slowly to acclimatize, to explicitly avoid no-swimming areas, and to never enter deep water under the influence of alcohol.

The climate crisis is predicted to make these extreme "heat domes" the new normal for Europe, requiring a fundamental shift in urban infrastructure and water safety culture.

As of June 28, 2026, the grim statistics from the current unprecedented heat wave in Europe have exceeded 380 deaths (including heatstroke and water-related incidents), with recorded drownings in France alone reaching 74 cases since June 18.

Water rescue services in Europe and Bulgaria are reporting a sharp spike in accidents, provoked by the so-called “heat dome“, which trapped hot air from the Sahara and led to temperature records of over 41-44°C in a number of countries.

Below are the current data and statistics, grouped by region, which can be used as an extension (data box) to the main material.

Current black statistics as of June 28, 2026

France (Epicenter of the crisis in the water)

74 confirmed drownings in just 10 days (since June 18).

in just 10 days (since June 18). Peak of incidents: The past week brought the hottest days in the history of French measurements, with thermometers in southwestern France recording 44.3°C .

The past week brought the hottest days in the history of French measurements, with thermometers in southwestern France recording . Victim profile: Mainly teenagers and young adults who jumped into city canals (including on the outskirts of Paris) and unguarded rivers.

Germany and Great Britain

Germany: The German Lifeguard Association (DLRG) reported intense incidents. Three bodies were pulled from the Rhine River near Byblos alone, and temperatures in the country broke all-time records, reaching 41.3°C in Saarbrucken.

The German Lifeguard Association (DLRG) reported intense incidents. Three bodies were pulled from the Rhine River near Byblos alone, and temperatures in the country broke all-time records, reaching in Saarbrucken. UK: Above 10 people have died or are missing in open water bodies and dams since the start of the heat wave. The country recorded its hottest June on record (37.3°C in Suffolk).

Spain

The official health monitoring system of “Carlos III“ in Madrid estimated that 327 deaths in the country over the past week are directly linked to the extreme heat. A large proportion of incidents outside cities are related to attempts to cool off in quickly drying inland bodies of water.

The situation in Bulgaria

The heat has started to intensify in our country in recent days, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) having already introduced a yellow code for dangerous heat for half of the country. As temperatures rose, beaches and swimming pools became crowded, leading to the first fatal incidents of the active summer season:

Incident in Primorsko (June 25): An 85-year-old Czech tourist drowned in the pool of a hotel complex just two days after arriving in the country, after suddenly feeling unwell in the water.

General statistics (BRC): The Water Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports that thanks to the increased control, in the past 2025 in our country there were over 2400 people rescued, and the total number of drownings for the year has been kept below 100. With the onset of the current "heat dome" However, rescuers warn of a huge risk in unguarded areas along the Danube, inland dams and unguarded beaches on the Black Sea coast.

Sources: BBC, Le Monde and Météo-France.