The Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula has entered its most severe phase of isolation since the start of the war.

Moscow-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov declared a state of emergency in the region. The decision comes after an intense wave of Ukrainian air strikes with drones and missiles that have paralyzed the power grid and cut off key supply lines. According to Aksyonov, the emergency measures are aimed at “quickly resolving the problems with vital sectors“, but the reality on the ground shows a deep economic and infrastructure crisis.

Striking, damage and casualties: Pressure from the sky intensifies

In the second half of June 2026, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a series of coordinated strikes. The following were hit:

Energy objects : The main substation of the TPP in Sevastopol and other power plants.

: The main substation of the TPP in Sevastopol and other power plants. Fuel Infrastructure : Kerch Oil Base.

: Kerch Oil Base. Military Logistics: Radar Systems and Air Defenses Around the Kerch Strait.

Official Russian sources report hundreds of drones downed, but acknowledge damage to civilian and military facilities. In one of the latest major attacks, the occupation authorities confirmed five deaths (including a child) and dozens injured from falling debris and direct hits.

Infrastructural Collapse: No Electricity or Water

Attacks on the energy system caused large-scale outages in Sevastopol, Alushta, Dzhankoy, and Armyansk. Local residents reported that many areas had been without electricity for days.

Urban transport : Trolleybuses have stopped working in major cities.

: Trolleybuses have stopped working in major cities. Communications : Authorities urged citizens to save their phone batteries to avoid overloading mobile networks.

: Authorities urged citizens to save their phone batteries to avoid overloading mobile networks. Water Supply: Water restrictions were imposed in Dzhankoy and surrounding villages due to lack of power for pumping stations.

Fuel Crisis: The Peninsula Remained “On Dry Ground“

The most critical element of the state of emergency is the complete ban on fuel sales. As of June 21, gas stations in Crimea have stopped selling gasoline and diesel to individuals and commercial companies. Existing stocks have been confiscated and reserved solely for the needs of emergency services, the army, and the administration. Only tourists entering via the Crimean Bridge are allowed to carry up to 200 liters of fuel in cans, which caused chaos and huge queues at gas stations in the Taman region of Russia.

Trade collapse and food coupon system

The retail network quickly felt the lack of transport fuel. Empty shelves began to appear in supermarkets in Simferopol and Sevastopol. Restrictive shopping quotas were introduced:

To 3 bottles of oil per customer.

per customer. To 3 packs of pasta per person.

per person. Essential food items such as sugar, buckwheat, rice, flour and salt are almost out of stock in smaller stores.

The failed tourist season and evacuation

Due to the deteriorating security situation and lack of resources, the authorities made a radical decision: all tourist activities are suspended and children's summer camps are closed until September.

This practically confirms the failure of the 2026 summer season. The tourism industry associations in Russia report over 58% drop in reservations and mass cancellations. Even huge hotel discounts (reaching 4-5 dollars per night) fail to attract visitors.

Instead of holidaymakers arriving, Crimea is witnessing a mass exodus. By the evening of June 25, the column of cars waiting to leave the peninsula for Russia exceeded 15 kilometers (nearly 3,000 vehicles), with waiting times at checkpoints ranging from 3 to 6 hours.

The status of the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge

The Kerch Bridge remains the last fully functioning land and rail artery between Russia and Crimea after Ukrainian forces destroyed key rail bridges across the North Crimean Canal (including near Chongar and Rozdolne), cutting off the so-called “land bridge“ through occupied southern Ukraine.

Although the Kerch Bridge itself was not physically destroyed in the recent attacks, its usability is severely limited. Traffic on it is stopped every night for hours during air raids (on June 26, the bridge remained completely closed for more than 6 hours). Rail transport has also been drastically reduced - daily train services have been reduced from 18 to just 7, with most trains now stopping immediately after crossing the strait. According to British intelligence reports, the systematic destruction of Russian air defenses in the region is opening up more and more possibilities for a potential future crushing strike on the facility.

Analysis: The Strategy of “Strangulation“

Military analysts point out that Ukraine is deliberately avoiding the total destruction of the Kerch Bridge at the moment. Kiev's goal is to turn Crimea into a “logistical island“ through economic and resource suffocation, leaving the bridge open only as a humanitarian corridor for the panicked escape of the Russian population and administration. The state of emergency shows that this strategy is yielding visible results, directly undermining the Kremlin's internal narrative of stability and security on the peninsula.

The material is prepared based on current data from international agencies (Reuters, Bloomberg), analyses by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and regional media.