Donald Trump: If this happens, Iran will no longer exist!

The US President has once again threatened to use military force against Iran if it violates the ceasefire again, Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

"US aircraft have struck Iranian missile and drone sites, as well as coastal radar sites, as they have once again violated the ceasefire agreement!“, the American leader wrote.

He suggested that "they will probably never learn“.

"There may come a time when we will no longer be able to be reasonable and will be forced to militarily finish what we have started very successfully“, Trump noted.

If this happened, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist”, the US president stressed.

The US Central Command has launched another strike on targets in Iran in response to the shelling of a merchant ship.