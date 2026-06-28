Bad news for the Russian Navy! The Ukrainian army has unveiled a new giant underwater drone with a range of 3,700 km

The Ukrainian defense industry has made another technological breakthrough in the field of unmanned technologies by unveiling its first super-large autonomous underwater drone, called the ''Sea Trident ST-1000''. The unique development of the company ''Global Mark'', which until now was known mainly for aerial drones and electronic warfare systems, made its international debut at the prestigious Eurosatory 2026 defense exhibition in Paris, writes Naval News, quoted by Focus.

The machine is specially designed for asymmetric long-range maritime operations, where complete stealth and high autonomy are crucial for the success of missions.

The new underwater flagship of Ukraine has impressive dimensions and technical characteristics - it is 10 meters long, 2 meters wide and has a total weight of about 10 tons. Designed to move unnoticed at shallow depths, the device has an operating immersion limit of up to 60 meters, which makes it extremely difficult to detect by enemy radars and sonar systems. In addition, the ''Sea Trident ST-1000'' is distinguished by its enormous operational flexibility, as it is assembled in a standard ISO container. This allows for its lightning-fast and confidential transportation by road to any desired launch point.

According to the developers, the drone has a phenomenal range of 2,000 nautical miles (approximately 3,700 kilometers), moving at a cruising speed of 11 km/h and can reach a maximum of 18.5 km/h. What makes it one of the most powerful weapons in the Ukrainian arsenal, however, is its ability to carry up to 1,000 kilograms of payload. This multi-purpose digital platform can function as a devastating kamikaze drone with a one-ton warhead, deliver ammunition and supplies to remote areas, intercept and destroy other enemy drones, or even serve as an underwater base for launching aerial FPV drones.