Fiery Sunday: Massive airstrikes between Russia and Ukraine

Intense air battles between Moscow and Kiev reached new peaks in the past 24 hours. Russian forces launched a powerful combined attack on Ukrainian cities, while Kiev responded with long-range precision strikes against Russian military and energy logistics deep behind the front lines.

Russian strikes in Ukraine: Missile terror over Kiev and the regions

According to the official report of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight and today the Russian army fired a total of 8 missiles and 142 strike drones.

Air Defense Effectiveness: Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down 7 missiles and 125 drones . However, hits were recorded at 11 locations, and debris fell at 13 more.

Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down . However, hits were recorded at 11 locations, and debris fell at 13 more. The defeats in Kiev: The capital was attacked twice within an hour with ballistic missiles . Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that fires had broken out in the Darnytsia district. A car service station, a non-residential building and the large pharmaceutical enterprise “Darnitsa“ were hit. At least two people were injured.

The capital was attacked twice within an hour with . Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that fires had broken out in the Darnytsia district. A car service station, a non-residential building and the large pharmaceutical enterprise “Darnitsa“ were hit. At least two people were injured. Damage by region: In Chernihiv, debris from drones fell on a secondary school and a five-story residential building, injuring two people. In Sumy region, guided aerial bomb (KAB) strikes were carried out.

Ukrainian response: Strikes on refineries and bridges in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that long-range drone attacks are part of a strategy to undermine Russia's military economy. The Russian Defense Ministry and local governors announced the interception of over 117 to 213 drones in various regions, the annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.