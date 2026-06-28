Middle East on the Brink: Ceasefire Collapses with Heavy Strikes Between the US and Iran. Oil Market in Shock

The fragile truce in the Middle East, agreed upon just eleven days ago in a memorandum between Washington and Tehran, is on the verge of complete collapse.

Over the past 24 hours and today, the US and Iran have exchanged massive strikes, taking the clash from maritime trade routes directly to strategic military sites in the Persian Gulf.

US Offensive: Operation Near the Strait of Hormuz

The conflict flared up again after Iranian drones attacked a Singapore-flagged commercial container ship in the Gulf of Oman. President Donald Trump called the incident a "stupid violation" of the agreement and ordered immediate retaliatory action.

Scale of the strikes: The US Air Force and Navy (CENTCOM) carried out precision strikes on 10 key Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz and on Qeshm Island.

The US Air Force and Navy (CENTCOM) carried out precision strikes on near the Strait of Hormuz and on Qeshm Island. Targets hit: Coastal radar stations, command and control nodes for unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems and naval mine-laying facilities were destroyed. According to the Pentagon, the goal is to cripple Iran's ability to threaten international shipping.

Iran's response: Missile fire on Kuwait and Bahrain

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) immediately declared that the American actions rendered the diplomatic process meaningless, and launched a retaliatory offensive against Washington's regional allies.

Attacks on alert: Iran fires missiles and drones at US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and US facilities in Kuwait. Air raid sirens sounded twice in Bahrain today, sending civilians scrambling for shelter.

Iran fires missiles and drones at US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and US facilities in Kuwait. Air raid sirens sounded twice in Bahrain today, sending civilians scrambling for shelter. Shooting Result: Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace due to the massive barrage. According to an official US source quoted by Reuters, air defenses in the region have intercepted most of the threats and there were no serious damage or injuries to US soldiers.

Kuwait temporarily due to the massive barrage. According to an official US source quoted by Reuters, air defenses in the region have intercepted most of the threats and there were no serious damage or injuries to US soldiers. The War at Sea: In the Strait of Hormuz itself, a commercial tanker was hit by an “unidentified projectile“, interrupting its navigation and causing damage to the captain's bridge.

The Second Front: Lebanon and the Collapse of the Peace with Hezbollah

The situation is dramatically complicated by the parallel resumption of fighting in South Lebanon. Despite a framework agreement on Friday for the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the Iran-backed group Hezbollah rejected the pact.

Today, Israeli forces eliminated a Hezbollah commander in the Nabatiya area and carried out new airstrikes.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the total number of victims in the country since the start of the renewed conflict in March now exceeds 4200 people

Geopolitical consequences and economic shock

The lightning collapse of the fragile agreement between Washington and Tehran and the subsequent massive strikes in the Strait of Hormuz are already causing severe aftershocks on a global level. Today's escalation goes beyond a purely military confrontation, threatening global energy security and causing serious political upheaval in the United States.

Economic and political indicators of the crisis

Oil Prices (Brent) Jump with over 4.5% to $84.20 per barrel in just a few hours Shipping Suspension of transit insurance through the Strait of Hormuz; tanker redirection US Congress Request for urgent Pentagon hearing; threats of lawsuits against the White House Tehran's Reaction Threat of a complete and indefinite blockade of the maritime energy corridor

The oil market in shock: The threat to the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is the most important oil artery in the world, through which nearly a fifth of global oil consumption passes. The news of the US strikes on Iranian radar bases and the retaliatory missile barrages against Bahrain caused immediate panic on the stock exchanges.

Record price jump: Brent crude oil has seen a sharp rise in price, approaching critical psychological levels - oil prices (Brent) jumped by over 4.5% to $84.20 per barrel Wall Street analysts warn that if Iran carries out its threat and mines or physically blocks the strait, the price of a barrel of oil could exceed $110 within days.

Brent crude oil has seen a sharp rise in price, approaching critical psychological levels - oil prices (Brent) jumped by over 4.5% to $84.20 per barrel Wall Street analysts warn that if Iran carries out its threat and mines or physically blocks the strait, the price of a barrel of oil could exceed within days. Maritime logistics collapse: Major international insurers have temporarily suspended issuing war risk policies for vessels entering the Persian Gulf. Dozens of oil tankers and container ships have already received orders from shipowners to remain anchored in safe locations in the Arabian Sea until the situation stabilizes.

The political clash in Washington: Congress vs. Trump

In Washington, the military actions of the US military have unleashed a major domestic political scandal. President Donald Trump's administration is facing heavy criticism from the legislature.

Violation of the Laws of War: Congressional leaders accused the White House of grossly violating the War Powers Resolution. The opposition argues that Trump should have consulted with Congress before ordering massive bombings against a sovereign state like Iran, instead of acting alone under the pretext of an “immediate self-defense response“.

Congressional leaders accused the White House of grossly violating the War Powers Resolution. The opposition argues that Trump should have consulted with Congress before ordering massive bombings against a sovereign state like Iran, instead of acting alone under the pretext of an “immediate self-defense response“. Threat of lawsuits: A group of influential congressmen is already preparing a lawsuit against the administration. They are demanding an immediate end to funding "unauthorized military operations" in the Middle East to prevent the United States from being drawn into a full-scale regional war.

Diplomatic Efforts

As the hostilities continue, UN diplomatic sources say Qatar and Oman have begun emergency "behind-the-scenes" shuttles. The goal is to open emergency channels of communication between the Pentagon and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to negotiate a new, temporary ceasefire before the conflict spreads to the entire region.