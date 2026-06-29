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Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing, both describe Belarus-China relations as the strongest ever

Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing, both describe Belarus-China relations as the strongest ever

The Belarusian president stressed the strategic partnership with Beijing, while the Chinese leader said that bilateral relations are at a historic peak.

Jun 29, 2026 07:59 86

Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing, both describe Belarus-China relations as the strongest ever - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing today. The meeting took place against the backdrop of deepening cooperation between the two countries and was reported by Chinese state media.

During the talks, Lukashenko said that he highly appreciated Xi Jinping's positive assessment of the development of relations between Minsk and Beijing. According to him, the current level of cooperation is the result of the long-term efforts of the two countries to build a strategic partnership.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that relations between Beijing and Minsk are at a historic peak. The statement underscored the two countries' desire to continue developing their political and economic ties.

Lukashenko last visited China in September last year, when he attended a military parade in Beijing and participated in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin.

Belarus remains heavily dependent economically and politically on Russia, with Russian nuclear weapons deployed on its territory. Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Lukashenko has allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory for the offensive, but continues to deny his country's direct involvement in hostilities.