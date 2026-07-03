Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu resigns

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu announced his resignation. He announced the news himself on his social media profile, the public television “Moldova 1“ reported, Dir.bg reports.

In his address, Munteanu said that he accepted the post of prime minister with a sense of responsibility and with the conviction that he can contribute to positive change in the country. However, according to him, he decided to resign after realizing that he could no longer fulfill his duties in accordance with his principles and beliefs.

“I accepted the offer to take up the post of prime minister with a great sense of responsibility and with the firm conviction that I can contribute to change for the better. When I realized that I could no longer fulfill my duties in accordance with my principles and beliefs, I decided to resign,“ he wrote.

Munteanu thanked the ministers and civil servants for their joint work and stressed that he would continue to serve Moldova, regardless of the position he would hold in the future.

Alexandru Munteanu headed the government after the 2025 parliamentary elections. His candidacy, put forward by the ruling party “Action and Solidarity“ (PAS), received the support of 55 deputies.

Upon taking office, his cabinet set as its main priorities the acceleration of the country's European integration, the increase in the minimum wage to 10,000 Moldovan lei (about 500 euros), the implementation of the 1.9 billion euro Economic Growth Plan, as well as the completion of negotiations for Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2028.

According to Moldovan law, the resignation of the prime minister automatically leads to the termination of the powers of the entire government.

The next step is for President Maia Sandu to appoint an interim prime minister from among the acting ministers, who will lead the cabinet until a new government is formed.

The head of state is expected to hold consultations with parliamentary factions in the coming days, after which he will propose a candidate for a new prime minister. Until a new cabinet is formed, the current government will only perform current administrative functions.