Russian mine strike in Ukraine: one dead, five injured

One employee was killed and five others were injured in a Russian attack on the administration of a coal mine in the Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of July 3. The affected enterprise is owned by the largest private energy company in Ukraine – DTEK.

According to the official announcement of the energy holding, the deceased was an employee of the site's security service. The five injured workers have been hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The impact caused serious material damage and completely cut off the site's power supply. At the time of the attack 86 miners were underground. Due to the lack of electricity, they could not get out immediately, but rescue teams responded promptly and all workers have now been successfully evacuated to the surface.

The coal plant's operations have now been completely suspended. DTEK teams are assessing the extent of the damage and preparing for emergency recovery activities, which will begin as soon as the safety situation allows.

The company emphasizes that this is another targeted Russian attack against Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure. Such attacks seriously threaten the country's industrial capacity and energy security.