During his working visit to the Odessa region, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a key coordination meeting with the command of the Ukrainian Navy.

The head of state made strong political statements and announced strategic decisions for security in the Southern region.

Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the whole world awaits Ukraine's victory over the "Russian scum" /b.r. - the Ukrainian president uses the word "сволочь" - from Russian scum, scum, scum, scum/

Despite having fewer resources and capabilities than Russia, Ukraine has achieved significant results on the battlefield.

„With fewer means, frankly, fewer resources, the Ukrainians have achieved more tangible and proud results. And most importantly, they can rightly be proud of themselves“, he said.

According to the president, this is completely fair, since they defend their own, and for this the whole world respects Ukrainians.

As a sign of gratitude to the fleet, a completely new Naval Academy is being created in Odessa to train young cadets.

Modernization and protection of the Black Sea region

Ukraine officially announced the creation of a new specialized brigade of mine countermeasure ships. The fleet already has a total of five mine countermeasure ships provided by the allies (Great Britain, the Netherlands and Belgium), including the vessels “Cherkassy“, “Chernigov“ and the recently enlisted “Genichesk“.

The number of helicopters that will strengthen air defense in the Odessa region begins to increase. Their main task will be the effective interception and neutralization of Russian kamikaze drones “Shahed“.

The meeting presented the technical capabilities of the domestic missile complexes “Neptune“, “Harpoon“, as well as the latest unmanned underwater systems and torpedoes.

Sources: UNIAN, Ukrinform, Ukrainian Pravda