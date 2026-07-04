Ukraine builds naval air defense with drones

The Ukrainian military-industrial complex has begun mass production of hundreds of thousands of interceptor drones, announced Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky during a working visit to the Odessa region. This new technological step aims to close the skies over the Black Sea through innovative “know-how“ – building a comprehensive air defense line, based entirely at sea.

The strategic plan envisages that the drones will be launched directly from specialized naval platforms. Key highlights of the new defense strategy include:

Defense of Odessa : The main goal is to stop Russian air attacks on the port infrastructure.

: The main goal is to stop Russian air attacks on the port infrastructure. Mass production : Ukrainian industry now operates at a capacity of hundreds of thousands of units.

: Ukrainian industry now operates at a capacity of hundreds of thousands of units. Innovative platforms : Interceptors will operate autonomously in the Black Sea waters.

: Interceptors will operate autonomously in the Black Sea waters. Economic Security: The system will ensure the safety of the commercial maritime corridor.

The initiative comes in response to the incessant Russian strikes with missiles and “Shahed“ drones on Southern Ukraine. The new maritime air defense line is expected to intercept targets above the water, long before they reach land.